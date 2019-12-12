Hero MotoCorp Announces Price Hike of Upto Rs 2,000 Effective From January 1 Next Year
Hero MotoCorp has announced any reasons for the price hike and is expected to be joined by other two-wheeler manufacturers which will soon announce hikes before next year.
Hero Xtreme 200 R (Image:Anirudh Sunil Kumar/News18.com)
Hero MotoCorp has announced a price hike across its range of products with effect from January 1 next year. It has stated that a price hike of up to Rs 2,000 will be levied on the ex-showroom prices of its two-wheelers, which will vary according to the model and specific market.
While the company has not announced any specific reason for the hike, the price hike is not uncommon as other automakers across the country including Maruti Suzuki, Nissan and Hyundai have announced a price hike for their range of cars in India.
Hero MotoCorp has pulled the plug on production of its BS-IV vehicle as it transitions to the new BS-VI emission norms. The company is in the process of scaling production of BS-VI two-wheelers and will be ready with the new compliant iterations of its models by early next year.
