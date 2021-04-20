Hero MotoCorp Announces Temporary Shutdown of Manufacturing Plants Amid Surge in Covid-19 Cases

Hero MotoCorp has decided to halt operations temporarily at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC), in view of the ongoing escalation in the spread of Covid-19 across the country. The Company will utilize these shut-down days to carry out necessary maintenance work in the manufacturing plants. The shutdown will not impact the company’s ability to meet the demand, which has been impacted due to localized shut-downs in many states and production loss will be compensated during the remainder of the quarter. All plants will resume normal operations post this short shutdown period.

Each plant and GPC will remain shut for four days, in a staggered manner between April 22 – May 1 basis the local scenario. All corporate offices of the company are already in Work from Home (WFH) mode and very limited colleagues are in offices on rotation basis for continuity of essential services.

Leading automobile companies like Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Honda Cars fear dent in sales as COVID-19 cases surged across the country. The country’s largest carmaker MSI stated that the auto sales were correlated closely with economic growth and also (being a discretionary purchase) with the consumer sentiment. “The COVID-19 situation deterioration is obviously a negative for customer sentiment and thus has a negative impact on sales," MSI Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava told .

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here