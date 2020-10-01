Hero MotoCorp Appoints Retd. Air Chief Marashal B. S. Dhanoa as New Board Member

In keeping with the vision ‘Be the Future of Mobility’, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has announced today a round of appointments to strengthen its Leadership Team to drive growth in the emerging business climate.

Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) B. S. Dhanoa has been appointed as a Non-Executive and Independent Director on the Board of the Company, effective October 1, 2020.

Recipient of the Param Vishist Seva Medal (PVSM), he served as the 25th Chief of the Indian Air Force from January 1, 2017 to September 30, 2019. Prior to that, he headed various sub-committees at the Tri-Service level within the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and was the ex-Officio Board Member of Defence Public Sector Units such as the Bharat Dynamics Ltd. He also served as the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. He is also the recipient of the Ati Vishist Seva Medal (AVSM), Yudh Seva Medal (YSM) and Vayu Sena Medal (VM).

Sanjay Bhan, returns to Hero MotoCorp as Head of Global Business (GB) and will play a key role in the rapid expansion and consolidation of Hero in the international markets. Sanjay will lead this exciting journey at Hero from today, October 1, 2020.

Also Watch:

Bhan, who had spent over three decades across Sales, After-Sales, Marketing and Parts Business at Hero in his earlier stint, said, “This is like a home-coming for me and feels great to be back in the Hero family. I am grateful to our Chairman & CEO Dr. Pawan Munjal for giving me this opportunity and eagerly look forward to consolidating the Company’s presence in the global markets and expanding into new geographies.”

Hero MotoCorp also strengthened the leadership teams in the Plant Operations by appointing new Plant Heads and elevating young talent from within, effective December 1, 2020.

These appointments come close on the heels of the first phase of the streamlining process initiated in the month of July, with the objective of creating a bench strength of future leaders.

Rajat Bhargava, formerly Head of Strategy, Global Business and Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU) - was appointed to the newly created Chief of Staff role in the office of Chairman and CEO, while Malo Le Masson, who was the Head of Global Product Planning, was appointed the Head of Strategy.

Ravi Pisipaty, the Head of three plants and the Global Parts Centre, was appointed the Head of Plant Operations, while Mahesh Kaikini, the Head of Gurugram plant, was appointed Chief Quality Officer.