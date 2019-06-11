English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hero MotoCorp Becomes First Two-Wheeler Company to Get BS-VI Certification from ICAT
Hero MotoCorp stated that it is now eligible to start production of the certified model compliant with the fuel emission norms coming into force from April 2020.
Hero Splendor iSmart. (Image Source: Hero)
The International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) has released the first BS-VI certification for a two-wheeler -- Hero MotoCorp's Splendor iSmart model -- in the country, the testing and certification agency said. The company stated that it is now eligible to start production of the certified model compliant with the fuel emission norms coming into force from April 2020.
The BS-VI emission norms compliant motorcycle has been designed and developed in-house at the company's R&D hub, the Centre of Innovation and Technology, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. ICAT Director Dinesh Tyagi handed over the certificate to top officials of Hero MotoCorp Ltd at an event on Monday.
"With this, Hero MotoCorp has reaffirmed its commitment to be ready for the BS-VI transition much ahead of the April 1, 2020 deadline," Hero MotoCorp said. The two-wheeler major has the technological prowess for meeting BS-VI norms and will now be gearing up to make its large portfolio of motorcycles and scooters BS-VI compliant, it said. Tyagi said the ICAT has issued BS-VI certificates to Maruti Alto, Honda Civic and a model of BMW, and electric vehicle certificate to two-wheelers, three-wheelers, buses and e-rickshaws.
The ICAT is investing a further sum of Rs 45 crore for augmenting its facilities to certify electric vehicles and will be in place by October, he added. To curb the growing menace of air pollution through vehicular emissions, the government has decided to leapfrog from the existing BS-IV emission norms to stricter BS-VI norms, thereby skipping the BS-V norms.
From April 1, 2020, only BS-VI norms-compliant vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers, will be sold and registered in the country. When asked about fuel consumption after the implementation of BS-VI norms, Tyagi said fuel consumption is likely to increase because of the very basic nature of the regulations (BS-VI). However, it will vary based on manufacturers and models in the range of zero to 10 per cent, he added.
ICAT is the premier testing and certification agency authorised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for giving testing and certification services to vehicle and component manufacturers situated within India and abroad.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
