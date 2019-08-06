Hero MotoCorp Begins Home Delivery of New Two-Wheelers in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida

As part of the new convenience service, Hero MotoCorp has announced that it will now deliver new two-wheelers to the customers at their doorstep. The service is currently available in three cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida and the Company plans to expand this service to 25 cities over the next few months in a phased manner. Customers who wish to avail the home-delivery service can visit Hero’s e-commerce portal, www.HGPmart.com.

Commenting on the initiative, Sanjay Bhan, Head of Sales, Aftersales & Parts Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, “At Hero MotoCorp we continuously invest in developing innovative processes and business models to ensure our customers get the best in class experience. Our new initiative will raise the bar for customer experience in the two-wheeler category. As the youth of today increasingly look for value-added services in every purchase that they make, brands have to step-up their strategic thinking to stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving market environment.”

“We have been the first-mover in the e-commerce space and we are continuing this trend by commencing this new service. The motorcycle or scooter can be delivered at any address of your choice, not just at your home,” he added.

For the deliveries, the company has developed a simple procedure for this purpose, under which the entire process from booking to delivery is completed in three easy steps. 1. After logging in to www.HGPmart.com, the customer can select their preferred product and then choose a dealer to make the booking payment. 2. Then Hero’s third-party service provider will collect all necessary documents from the customer’s home/office address at the desired time slot. 3. Once the vehicle is successfully registered with the local road transport office, it will be delivered to the customer. Customers will need to pay a fee of Rs. 349 to avail of this service.

