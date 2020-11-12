Hero MotoCorp Delivers 751 units of Glamour 125cc Motorcycle to Karnataka Police

Following successful partnerships with state police departments across the country, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, has now delivered 751 units of Hero Glamour BS-VI motorcycles to Karnataka’s police department.

Recently launched in its BS-VI avatar, the Hero Glamour 125cc motorcycle comes with i3S (idle start-stop system) for enhanced mileage.

The Hero Glamour runs on a 125cc engine with XSens Programmed Fuel Injection technology with a power output of 10.73 BHP @ 7500 RPM and torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM. The front 240mm disk brake and a ground clearance of 180mm add to its practicality. This engine comes with a 5-speed gearbox.

Recently, Hero MotoCorp introduced a new special edition of the Glamour– the Glamour Blaze. The new edition comes in a new Matt Vernier Grey Color along with the addition of a USB charger to the handlebar. Glamour Blaze is priced at Rs 72,200 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Adding to the functionality and riding comfort, on top of the USB charger on the handle, the motorcycle comes with the side-stand indicator. Other features include a muscular fuel tank, dual-tone body graphics, 100/80 wide rear tyre, semi-digital instrument cluster that showcases real-time mileage, split alloy wheels and is available in four colour options.