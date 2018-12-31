English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hero MotoCorp Dominates Two-Wheeler Best Selling List in November
Hero MotoCorp's Splendor was the best-selling model last month. It sold 2,25,536 units in November as against 2,25,737 units a year ago.
Hero Splendor Pro. (Photo Courtesy: Hero MotoCorp)
Hero MotoCorp maintained its leadership position in the domestic two-wheeler segment in November, with four of its models making it to the top ten selling list. Two models each from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company also featured among the top-selling two-wheelers last month.
According to data compiled by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Hero MotoCorp's Splendor was the best-selling model last month. It sold 2,25,536 units in November as against 2,25,737 units a year ago.
Rival HMSI's popular scooter Activa stood at the second position with sales of 2,18,212 units. It had secured first position in November 2017 with sales of 2,26,046 units.
Hero MotoCorp's HF Deluxe stood at the third spot with sale of 1,68,839 units.
TVS Motor's XL Super moped secured the fourth position with sale of 74,590 units. It was at the sixth position in November 2017 with sales of 69,888 units.
Hero MotoCorp's Passion bike came in fifth with sales of 74,396 units.
HMSI's CB Shine bike was the sixth best-selling model in November with sale of 70,803 units.
It was followed by Bajaj Pulsar at seventh position with 69,579 units sold. The model did not feature in the top ten list in November 2017.
TVS Motor's scooter model Jupiter took the eighth position with sale of 69,391 units while Hero MotoCorp's 125-cc bike Glamour was at the ninth spot with 63,416 units. Bajaj Auto's commuter bike Platina rounded off the two-wheeler top ten list in November with sale of 62,555 units.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to data compiled by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Hero MotoCorp's Splendor was the best-selling model last month. It sold 2,25,536 units in November as against 2,25,737 units a year ago.
Rival HMSI's popular scooter Activa stood at the second position with sales of 2,18,212 units. It had secured first position in November 2017 with sales of 2,26,046 units.
Hero MotoCorp's HF Deluxe stood at the third spot with sale of 1,68,839 units.
TVS Motor's XL Super moped secured the fourth position with sale of 74,590 units. It was at the sixth position in November 2017 with sales of 69,888 units.
Hero MotoCorp's Passion bike came in fifth with sales of 74,396 units.
HMSI's CB Shine bike was the sixth best-selling model in November with sale of 70,803 units.
It was followed by Bajaj Pulsar at seventh position with 69,579 units sold. The model did not feature in the top ten list in November 2017.
TVS Motor's scooter model Jupiter took the eighth position with sale of 69,391 units while Hero MotoCorp's 125-cc bike Glamour was at the ninth spot with 63,416 units. Bajaj Auto's commuter bike Platina rounded off the two-wheeler top ten list in November with sale of 62,555 units.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results