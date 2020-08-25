Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles Based on Xtreme 200R to Civil Hospitals in Haryana

Hero MotoCorp handed over four specially designed First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) to the government civil hospitals in Rewari and Dharuhera in the state of Haryana.

These First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) have been custom-built as an accessory on the powerful Xtreme 200R motorcycles of Hero MotoCorp. The FRVs have been equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side, essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and other safety features such as LED Flasher Lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.

Mr. Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer; Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Continuing its support to fight COVID-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has embarked on a major initiative of handing over first-responder vehicles to the frontline personnel of various state authorities in order to support the patients located in rural and remote areas. Designed and developed by the engineers at Hero’s Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, first responder vehicle comes with all the essential medical equipment that provides immediate assistance for the patients who need to be transported to the hospital.”

Mr. Ravi Kumar Pisipaty – Plant Head, Dharuhera – Hero MotoCorp and Mr. Dharm Rakshit, Human Resources Head, Dharuhera – Hero MotoCorp handed over the four FRVs to Shri Yashendra Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Rewari and Dr. Sushil Kumar Mahi, Chief Medical Officer, Rewari.

As part of its relief efforts for the people impacted by Covid-19, Hero MotoCorp has already distributed 14 lakhs meals, 37,000 litres of sanitizers, 30 lakhs face masks and 15,000 PPE kits to government hospitals, the Police departments and other agencies.