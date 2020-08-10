Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles Based on Xtreme 200R to Gurugram Hospital

As part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives towards the Covid-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has handed over two first responder vehicles to Civil Hospital, Gurugram.

These unique and utilitarian vehicles will be useful for reaching out to patients in rural and remote areas and comfortably moving them to the nearest hospitals. These First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) have been custom-built as an accessory on the Hero Xtreme 200R motorcycles.

Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer; Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Continuing its support to fight COVID-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has embarked on a major initiative of handing over first-responder vehicles to the frontline personnel of various state authorities in order to support the patients located in rural and remote areas. Designed and developed by the engineers at Hero’s Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, first responder vehicle comes with all the essential medical equipment that provides immediate assistance for the patients who need to be transported to the hospital.”

Also Watch:

The FRVs has been equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side, essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and other safety features such as LED Flasher Lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.