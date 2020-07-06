Hero MotoCorp Equips UP Women Police Officers With 100 Scooters, CM Yogi Adityanath Flags off Rally

Hero MotoCorp has presented 100 Hero scooters to the women police officers of Gorakhpur Police Department. These scooters include the Hero Destini 125 and the Hero Maestro Edge 125.

The 100-scooter rally was flagged off by Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, from Gorakhnath Mandir, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The scooters are equipped with a GPS system, sirens, flashlights, public announcement (PA) systems, pepper spray and other essential police accessories. The scooters are meant to help women cops who are a part of special "Sherni Dasta" squad, to perform the patrolling duties more effectively.

A Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Hero MotoCorp, Project Sakhi has been launched in association with the police departments, with an objective to enable women cops by providing them two-wheelers to increase their independent mobility.

Till date, Hero MotoCorp through its association with state police departments of 11 Indian states including – Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Karnataka, Orissa and Madhya Pradesh and one Union Territory – Puducherry has handed over more than 2900 two-wheelers to police departments and has empowered many women police officer.