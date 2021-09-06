Hero MotoCorp Expands Harley-Davidson Network in India, Pan America 1250 Bookings Open

Giving a boost to the American motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson’s prospects in the Indian market, Hero MotoCorp has decided to expand customer touchpoints and service centres for Harley-Davidson in India. Hero MotoCorp now has an expanded network of 14 full-fledged dealerships and seven authorized service centres across the country, exclusively for Harley-Davidson customers.

Ravi Avalur – Head, Premium Segment Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, “The Pan America 1250 is one of the most anticipated motorcycles of 2021. Considering it is Harley-Davidson’s first foray into the adventure-touring segment, the Pan America motorcycle has already generated immense excitement among customers. With the first shipment being completely sold out, it is truly heartwarming to see how the market has responded to the product.

“With the Harley-Davidson India dealer network now fully operational, our next objective is to resume the H.O.G.TM (Harley Owners Group) events. We are gearing up for the next annual Rally to be held in Goa between February 3-5, 2022."

Sajeev Rajasekharan – Managing Director, Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson said, “We are excited for Harley-Davidson fans and motorcycle enthusiasts in India to experience the Pan America 1250. More than a century ago, Harley-Davidson stood for adventure and continues to do so until today as we present our first adventure touring motorcycle. Offering a differentiated riding experience, we invite adventure seekers to find their freedom across new terrains and experience India on this new motorcycle”.

The new Harley-Davidson Sportster S will be the next model to be launched in India towards the end of the year. Bookings for all the 13 existing models and the Sportster S are currently open.

-Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Highlights

Priced starting at Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Harley-Davidson Pan America 125 has a 6.8-inch touchscreen TFT display which also offers navigation and Bluetooth facility, a long windscreen, LED turn signals, a comfortable dual seat and much more. The vehicle also offers a 5V USB-C slot which can be leveraged for charging your smartphone as well as for updating the instrument console.

The bike offers a comfortable, upright riding posture and is suitable for off-roading as well. Harley-Davidson will unveil the bike in two colour options — River Rock Gray and Vivid Black. The Pan America 1250 Special variant comes as the premium version of the model offering a range of convenient features. The Special variant will come in extra colour options of Deadwood Green, Baja Orange, Gauntlet Gray Metallic and Stone Washed White Pearl.

The bike draws power from a 1,252 cc engine that furnishes a maximum power of 152 PS at 8750 rpm and 128 Nm of peak torque at 6750 rpm. While riders can pick from the five pre-embedded riding modes including Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road and Off-Road plus, the bike also features the convenience of custom-made modes wherein riders can tweak the settings like braking, power delivery, cornering ABS and cornering traction control.

Also Watch:

Harley has equipped the bike with a hydraulic mono-shock suspension at the rear and 47mm inverted front forks at the front. Both the front and rear suspension are adjustable as per the terrain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here