Hero MotoCorp Halts Vehicle Production Globally Till March 31 Amidst Escalating COVID-19 Situation

Hero MotoCorp has announced to halt operations at all its global manufacturing facilities – including in India, Colombia and Bangladesh - and the Global Parts Centre (GPC) at Neemrana with immediate effect until March 31, 2020.

Employees at all the other functions and locations including the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan will continue to work from home, except for those whose physical presence is necessary to run the day-to-day essential services.

Hero MotoCorp has been proactively monitoring the situation since the early stages of the outbreak of COVID-19, and had rolled-out a slew of measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its employees and also, thereby to help contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, Dr. Pawan Munjal, through two Digital Town Hall meetings held in quick succession last week, has conveyed the organisation’s commitment to stand by the employees despite the severe disruptions caused by the ongoing situation.

The Task Force set-up by the Chairman Dr. Munjal is constantly monitoring the developments through regular video conferencing and tele-meetings to ensure that safety and business-continuity plans are up-to-date and effective.