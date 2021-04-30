Hero MotoCorp, HMSI and Others to Set Up Temporary Hospitals, Medical Equipment for Covid-19 Patients

Amid the massive spike in Covid-19 cases, several corporate houses and auto majors in Gurugram will be setting up temporary hospitals and other necessary medical equipment for covid patients under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. These companies have also assured the district administration to cooperate with all the possible help to a Covid patient.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg has said that Hero Moto Corp, DLF, M3M, Power Finance Corporation Limited, Honda Motor Cycle and Scooter India Private India Limited, Tenco Automotive Private Limited, Minda Group, Rites Limited, IFFCO Tokyo General Insurance Company Limited, Vivekanand Aarogya, Vedanta Group, Principal Cytic Advisor Office of the government, among others, have pledged to support the district administration in raising facilities for covid patients.

“Hero Motocorp has started to build a temporary hospital of 100 beds, which is expected to be ready in the next one week or 10 days.

Similarly, a 100-bed temporary hospital will be arranged in Gurugram on behalf of the PSA office of the government. In the newly constructed vacant flat of M3M group in Sector 65, a 100-bed make shift temporary hospital is being arranged," Garg said.

Similarly, DLF Limited has also started to build a temporary hospital of 150 beds, for which it will be coordinated with a hospital in the city so that patients from there can be accommodated in this temporary hospital and for the severely suffering patients. So that additional space could be made in the large hospital.

Such temporary hospitals will be connected with the major hospitals of the city so that these patients can get the services of experienced and senior doctors there.

“Power Finance Corporation Limited has also assured to set up a make shift hospital under CSR programme. Honda Motor Cycle & Scooter India Private Limited will also build a temporary hospital of 100 beds. Minda Group will also set up a temporary hospital and oxygen plant.

Tenneco Automotive India Private Limited has pledged to provide one crore rupees equipment required for Covid treatment. Similarly, 500 Oximeter and 70 Oxygen constant filters will be made available under CSR.

A 65-bed temporary hospital will be built in Vivekananda Arogya Center in collaboration with Mankind Pharma Limited which will also include oxygen consultants, oxygen cylinders and services of experienced doctors," Garg stated.

Garg said that a site has been identified in the Civil Lines area where a 100-bed temporary hospital will be built by Vedanta group which will have 90 ICU beds and 10 ventilator beds.

“In these temporary hospitals, patients and paramedical staff will be required to provide treatment to the patients, for which the district administration has already registered itself with volunteer doctors, retired doctors and paramedical staff willing to provide services. The proceedings have been started for getting it done," the Deputy Commissioner said.

“Gurugram will also get the benefit of increasing the oxygen supply allocation for Haryana. On Wednesday, on the request of the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the oxygen allocation of state has been increased from 162 MT to 232 MT," he added.

