Hero MotoCorp Inaugurates Virtual Showroom With 360-Degree View For Immersive Customer Experience

Hero MotoCorp has launched a Virtual Showroom feature to provide an Immersive Digital Buying Experience to customers. The Virtual Showroom will enable customers to discover, engage and purchase Hero’s motorcycles and scooters through a seamless digital experience. Providing a 360-degree view of both the space and the product, the feature allows customers to easily browse and explore the design, features, and technical details of each model right from the comfort of their homes.

The virtual showroom can be conveniently accessed through Hero MotoCorp’s company website. Commenting on the initiative, Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “At Hero MotoCorp we are constantly striving to enhance our customer buying experience. Considering the need for social distancing and catering to the digitally savvy customers, it is imperative for our services to be present at the customers’ fingertips while providing a holistic experience right from the beginning of their purchase journey. This feature is in line with our commitment to build value-led initiatives. Soon after launching our messaging app based chatbot services, we are now bringing a Hero showroom straight to the customer’s room.”

The VS showcases nine products, which can be purchased through Hero’s e-commerce portal - eShop. Hero Product Configurator (HPC) provides the 3D product experience to the customers with all product features, colors, variants aesthetically displayed. The price of the chosen vehicle is updated basis the variant and location chosen. Further purchase process can be completed through Hero’s eShop platform.

Augmented Reality (AR) experience is generated within HPC or directly from VS, to enable customers and page visitors to enhance their product experience and understanding instantly by visualizing the vehicle in an environment of their choice. The AR feature can be experienced on supported iOS and Android devices without the need to download any app.

