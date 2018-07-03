English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hero MotoCorp June Sales Jump 13 Percent to Over 7 Lakh Units
Hero MotoCorp sold 2,104,949 units in the first quarter, bettering its own previous record in the September quarter of FY18 when it had 2,022,805 units.
Hero Xtreme 200R. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
The largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has reported a 13 percent growth in June sales at 7,04,562 units over the same month last year, while its first-quarter sales crossed 2.1 million units. In the year-ago month, the Delhi-based company had clocked a turnover of 6,24,185 units, it said in a statement. The company has also has announced an upward revision of prices for its motorcycles and scooters, with immediate effect, to partly offset the consistently rising input costs, including the prices of commodities, and currency depreciation.
Prices will increase by up to Rs 500, it added. "Riding on robust sales of two-wheelers, we have created another global benchmark, clocking over 2.1 million unit sales in the June quarter of the current fiscal year, "Hero said in the statement.
Hero sold 2,104,949 units in the first quarter, bettering its own previous record in the September quarter of FY18 when it had 2,022,805 units. The company said it had crossed the 7-lakh unit monthly sales thrice in the past, in April 2018 selling 7,06,365 units, March 2018 selling 7,30,473 units and in September 2017 when it had sold 7,20,739 units. The company expects better sales going forward with the monsoon already hitting many parts of the country ahead of time, which will lead to a positive consumption pattern. "Hero is geared-up with an array of products, including its premium motorcycles and the new scooter range to add to the positive sentiment and further delight the customers," the company said.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
