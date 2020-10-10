Hero MotoCorp Launches 24x7 Roadside Assistance Program in India at an Introductory Price of Rs 350

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a 24x7 Roadside Assistance (RSA) program for its customers across India. Customers will be able to access the RSA through a toll-free number or through the Hero Customer App. Hero MotoCorp has also said that customers can enrol themselves for the RSA program through their nearest dealership at an introductory price of Rs 350 for an annual subscription.

As part of this program, customers will be offered the following services: -

- On-call Support

- Repair on the spot

- Tow to the nearest Hero workshop

- Fuel Delivery in case of fuel run-out

- Flat tyre Support

- Battery Jump Start

- Accidental Assistance (on demand)

- Key Retrieval Support

On the company’s premium range of motorcycles - Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S and XPulse 200 – the RSA will be complimentary for a period of one year. This scheme is effective from October 1, 2020.

Additionally, Hero MotoCorp is also organizing a service campaign for its customers across the country. As per the company, this initiative is being organized at authorized Hero customer touchpoints at over 6000 locations across the country till October 10, 2020.

As part of this, customers will get the following benefits:

- Discount on Service Labour Charges

- Free washing/Polishing/Nitrogen filling

- Annual Maintenance Contract Package (Joyride)

- Attractive Exchange offers up to Rs 3000 on a new vehicle purchase

- Additional points for GoodLife customers

Also Watch:

Customers can visit their nearest Hero Authorized dealership to know more about the carnival.