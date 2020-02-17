English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Hero MotoCorp Launches BS-VI Splendor+, Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125

BS-VI versions of Maestro 125 and Destini 125 by Hero MotoCorp (Image: Hero MotoCorp)

The Splendor+ BS-VI costs Rs 59,600 while the Destini 125 BS-VI and the Maestro Edge 125 BS-VI will set you back by Rs 64,310 and Rs 67,950, respectively.

Hero MotoCorp has started dispatching of three more BS-VI products: Splendor+ in the motorcycle segment and Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 in the premium scooter segment. These launches come close on the heels of the BS-VI versions of the Splendor iSmart and HF Deluxe motorcycles and the Pleasure+ 110 scooter, which are already available in the market. Hero MotoCorp is currently manufacturing only BS-VI scooters.

The Splendor+ BS-VI is priced starting at Rs 59,600/- (ex-showroom Delhi) (Kick with Alloy wheel). The Destini 125 BS-VI price starts at Rs 64,310/- (ex-showroom Delhi) (LX Variant) and the Maestro Edge 125 BS-VI is priced at Rs 67,950/- (ex-showroom Delhi) (Alloy wheel with Drum brake). The new products have been designed and developed at the Company’s R&D hub - the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.


Malo Le Masson, Head – Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said: “With Splendor+ BS-VI, the updated Destini 125 BS-VI and Maestro Edge 125 BS-VI, we have migrated almost our entire portfolio shift to BS-VI norms, well ahead of the deadline. At Hero MotoCorp we are geared-up for exciting times in the coming weeks with a lineup of new product launches, which should help in reinvigorating customer sentiments as well”.

Destini 125 BS-VI

BS-VI FI Engine: The new Destini 125 BS-VI comes with a 125cc BS-VI Compliant Programmed Fuel Injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’ - delivering a power output of 9 BHP at 7000 RPM and torque-on-demand of 10.4 NM at 5500 RPM. The Destini 125 BS-VI comes with 11 per cent higher fuel efficiency, together with 10 per cent faster acceleration. It is equipped with Hero’s revolutionary i3S Technology, (Idle-Stop-Start System) that automatically shuts off the engine when at idle, delivering convenience and great mileage.

The new Destini 125 BS-VI features a new Signature LED Guide-Lamps and a Chromed 3D Logo, adding to its premium appeal. The addition of Matt Grey Silver in the colour palette further enhances the Solid appeal.

Maestro Edge 125 BS-VI

BS-VI FI Engine: The Maestro Edge 125 BS-VI comes with a 125cc BS-VI Compliant Programmed Fuel Injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’ - delivering a power output of 9 BHP at 7000 RPM and torque-on-demand of 10.4 NM at 5500 RPM.

First, in the 125cc scooter segment, the Maestro Edge 125 BS-VI comes with an exclusive Prismatic Paint technology (Iridescent) – Prismatic Purple, which changes the shade with time. The Maestro Edge 125 BS-VI is available in two variants – Disc and Drum. The Signature LED insignia ensures an unmistakable presence.

Splendor+ BS-VI

BS-VI FI Engine: The new Splendor+ BS-VI comes with a 100cc BS-VI Compliant Programmed Fuel Injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’ - delivering a power output of 7.91 BHP at 8000 RPM and torque-on-demand of 8.05 NM at 6000 RPM.

The new Splendor+ BS-VI is available in three variants – Kick with alloy wheel, Self with alloy wheel and Self with alloy wheel with i3s. The Exclusive Solid Black paintwork is available in the following combination- Purple, Grey, Red and three palette combination of Red-Black-Purple along with Ebony Grey paintwork with Green Finish.

