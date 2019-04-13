English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hero Motocorp Launches Customer Benefit Scheme to Encourage Voting During Elections 2019
Hero MotoCorp is offering its customers a ‘free two-wheeler wash’ & service package’ at Hero dealerships after voting in the 2019 General Elections in India.
Image used for representative purpose only. (File Photo)
Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched a one-of-a-kind nationwide customer benefit initiative to encourage its over 80 million customers in the country to vote during the upcoming 2019 General Elections in India. To support the world’s largest democratic elections, the homegrown company has rolled-out a vehicle maintenance scheme for customers who exercise their Right to Vote.
After casting their vote, customers can come to Hero MotoCorp dealerships and workshops, with the voter’s ink mark on their finger, to avail a free two-wheeler wash and get their vehicles serviced at Rs. 199/- only.
The scheme will be available up to two days after the polling day in every city during the months of April-May 2019. Customers can also pre-book the vehicle-servicing package.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
