Hero MotoCorp Launches Online Buying Platform eShop, Will Also Offer After Sales Service

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of its online sales platform – eShop, meant to offer a completely digital buying experience for customers. As per this, the choice of the vehicle, be it a scooter or a motorcycle, can be bought directly from the company’s website and eliminates the need of the customer visiting a dealership.

Once on the interested buyer are on the website, the system then guides the customers through all the relevant steps of making a decision, buying the vehicle and taking delivery – including latest on-road price, live status of the stock, online document submission, instant dealer intimation, finance options, sales order preview and confirmation, VIN allocation, and delivery.

On the page, once the customer can select the product, variant, colour, and the city of purchase, following which the system displays the list of dealerships and SKU availability. Customers can then select the dealership as per convenience and make the payment. Prices, both ex-showroom and indicative on-road, are presented with cost elements.

Once the payment is made, the customer is provided with an e-receipt with a unique OTP number for verification. Once verification is completed in the system, the selected dealer assigns a sales assistant. In case the customer is interested, a retail finance option is also provided during the payment process. The sales assistant handles all the customers’ queries and guides them through the remaining steps like documentation, finance, invoicing, insurance, registration and delivery (home delivery optional).

Once the order is created, the customer receives an SMS with a link that directs him/her to the document uploading section. Upon verification a preview of the sales order is sent to the customer and post consent from customer invoice is created, application for registration is made by the dealer and vehicle is delivered as per the option chosen by the customer. During delivery, physically signed documents required by RTO are collected from the customer.

Hero MotoCorp has also launched multiple digital aftersales services.

These include the industry-first initiative of digital service job card and acknowledgement receipt, app-based service booking and increased hours of workshop operations.

Using the Hero App, customer can pre-book their service appointment at their nearest workshop. They can also avoid physical contact with any kind of paperwork at the workshops by raising their own service job-card and receive a digital acknowledgement. This also reduces the amount of time spent at the workshop by customers during vehicle pick-up and drop.

Apart from encouraging customers to pre-book appointments, dealers/service centres are also using call services to inform and handhold customers in the digital appointment booking process.

To avoid the excessive rush, and maintain social distancing, many workshops have staggered/extended their hours of operation.

Also Watch:

