Hero MotoCorp Opens Dealership in Gurugram, Says Haryana is an Important Market

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art authorized dealership – ‘Himgiri Automobiles’ – in Gurugram, Haryana. With this, the Company now has three dealerships in the city that offer highly engaging experience to the customers.Ashok Bhasin, Head – Sales & Customer Care, Hero MotoCorp, inaugurated the new showroom in the presence of other senior company officials.Hero MotoCorp reaches out to its customers through a wide distribution network of over 6500 touchpoints across the country, comprising a mix of authorized dealerships and service and spare parts outlets. In the state of Haryana, the Company has a strong network of more than 175 touch points.The new dealership in Gurugram offers all the services to its customers under one roof – from focused sales consulting, fully-equipped service facility to the availability of spare parts.Commenting on the occasion, Ashok Bhasin said, “Haryana is an important market for us and the fact that two of our world-class manufacturing facilities are situated in the region clearly highlights our focus. We have witnessed an ever-increasing demand for our wide range of two-wheelers, which are also recognised for their fuel-efficiency, performance and durability. The new dealership is reflective of our concerted efforts to further expand our presence to move closer to the customers in the city of Gurugram.”Situated on Sohna Road, the Dealership is strategically located to cater to customers from Badshahpur, Wazirabad and Ghatta village, in addition to serving neighbouring areas of Gurugram. Hero MotoCorp’s other two dealerships in Gurugram are located at Mehrauli Road and Sohna-Gurugram Road.