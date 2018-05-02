English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Hero MotoCorp Q4 Profit Rises 35%, Beats Estimate

The company sold over 2 million two-wheelers during the quarter, an increase of 23 percent over the same period a year earlier.

Reuters

Updated:May 2, 2018, 4:24 PM IST
New Hero Passion XPro. (Photo: Hero MotoCorp)
Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world's largest selling two-wheeler maker, reported a better-than-expected 35 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday. Profit rose to 9.67 billion rupees ($145.08 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 7.18 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 9.52 billion rupees for the quarter, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed. The company sold over 2 million two-wheelers during the quarter, an increase of 23 percent over the same period a year earlier.

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
