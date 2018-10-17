English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hero MotoCorp Quarterly Profit Drops 3 Percent
Earlier this month, Hero raised prices of its motorcycles and scooters to tackle rising commodity costs and currency depreciation.
Hero Xtreme 200R. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world's largest two-wheeler maker, posted a 3.4 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher expenses amid a depreciating rupee.
Profit after tax fell to 9.76 billion rupees ($132.86 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 10.10 billion rupees a year earlier.
Revenue from operations rose 8.6 percent to 90.91 billion rupees.
The company sold about 2.1 million two-wheelers in the September quarter, compared with 2 million in the same period a year earlier.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
