Hero MotoCorp Sells Over 5 Lakh Units in July 2020, Reports a M-o-M Growth of 14 Per Cent

Hero MotoCorp has reported month-on-month sales growth for the third consecutive month since operations resumed. The company sold 514,509 units of motorcycles and scooters in July 2020.

Despite the prevailing economic slowdown on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, the company registered a sequential growth of 14% over the previous month (June 2020) and reached more than 95% of wholesale dispatch numbers of the corresponding month in the previous year (July 2019).

"The robust volumes have been driven by strong retail sales due to the positive market demand. While there is cautious optimism on the demand trajectory going forward, sales continue to be impacted by the micro-lockdowns in several parts of the country. For the growth momentum to continue, it would be pertinent for state and local authorities to provide a stable and consistent business environment as the situation evolves." the company stated in an official statement.

Following stringent protocols for safety and wellbeing of its employees, Hero MotoCorp made significant progress in ramping-up the production across all of its eight manufacturing facilities - six in India and two at global locations.

More than 95% of Hero MotoCorp customer touch-points are currently operational, with strict safety measures and protocols in place.