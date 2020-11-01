Hero MotoCorp Sells Over 8 Lakh Units in October, Highest-Ever Sales in a Single Month

Hero MotoCorp has set a new record for most units sold in a single month after over 8 lakh units were sold in October. The company reported year-on-year growth of 35 percent after selling 8,06,848 units as against the 5,99,248 units that it sold in the same month last year.

In a recent major development, American cruiser motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and India’s Hero MotoCorp, announced a partnership for the Indian market.

As per the distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles and sell Parts and Accessories and General Merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India.

As part of a Licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

These actions are aligned with Harley-Davidson’s business overhaul, The Rewire, and the company’s announcement in September to change its business model in India.

As per a statement issued, this arrangement is mutually beneficial for both companies and riders in India, as it brings together the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with the strong distribution network and customer service of Hero MotoCorp.