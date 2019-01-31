English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hero MotoCorp Sets Up New R&D Centre in Germany
A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hero Tech Center Germany GmbH, is located at Stephanskirchen near Munich.
Hero XPulse 200T. (Image: News18.com)
Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp Wednesday announced setting up of its first research and development (R&D) centre near Munich in Germany. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hero Tech Center Germany GmbH, is located at Stephanskirchen near Munich. It will operate in tandem with Hero's Global R&D hub, the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, the company said in a statement.
"Setting up of the Hero Tech Center Germany is a realisation of our aspiration to build an R&D ecosystem that is spread across global geographies," Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal, said. He added that the centre in Germany will be a source of modern technologies with a focus on the global customer base, thereby further strengthening R&D capabilities.
"The tech centre will also enable us to easily tap into the huge pool of resources readily available across Europe and merge them with our ongoing operations at the CIT," he added. To begin with, the company said the new centre would be under the direct supervision of Markus Braunsperger, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Hero MotoCorp. It will focus on development of new vehicle concepts and future technologies in close cooperation with the teams at CIT in Jaipur.
"It will also be the epicentre for Hero's motorsport team - the Hero MotoSports Team Rally that has put India on the global map of motorsports in a short span of time - and will facilitate all rally participation activities, including new product development for the Team," it added.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
