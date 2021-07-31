Hero MotoCorp Starts Retail Operations in Mexico, to Sell Scooters and Motorcycles

Indian automaker Hero MotoCorp, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of motorcycles and scooters, has announced the start of retail sales in Mexico. As per a statement released by Hero MotoCorp, the company will start their Mexico operations with an extensive portfolio of products, including motorcycles and a scooter, thereby catering to the diverse segments of customers. These include popular motorcycles such as the Hero Xpulse 200, Hero Xpulse 200T, Hero Hunk 190, Hero Hunk 160R, Hero Hunk 150, Hero Eco 150 TR, Hero Eco 150 Cargo, and Hero Ignitor 125, and the Hero Dash 125 scooter.

Sanjay Bhan, Head of Global Business, Hero MotoCorp, said, “This is an important development in our international business growth story. Mexico will be a key market for us in the future and this is the first step in this direction. The range of products that we have introduced here should excite and cater to a wide segment of customers.”

The product portfolio will be available across the country through the retail arm of the distributor, agencies and dealers, and will have attractive financing options, says Hero MotoCorp. There will also be a wide network of service centres spread throughout the country. The products will be available with a warranty of three years or 30,000 kilometres.

Hero MotoCorp has a renewed Global Business strategy of R4 - Revitalize, Recalibrate, Revive and Revolutionize. With this strategy, the Company has significantly enhanced its global operations both in terms of volumes and presence.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp registered its highest-ever monthly dispatch to global markets in March 2021. Carrying forward the positive momentum, it has witnessed growth in the current financial year (FY’22) too.

