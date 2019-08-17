Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hero MotoCorp Stops Production for 4 Days Due to Lack in Demand

Hero MotoCorp on Friday said that their manufacturing facilities will be closed for four days from August 15 to 18 owing to "demand scenario".

IANS

Updated:August 17, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hero MotoCorp Stops Production for 4 Days Due to Lack in Demand
Hero Xtreme 200S. Image for representation. (Photo: Hero MotoCorp)
Loading...

Hero MotoCorp, the country's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, on Friday said that their manufacturing facilities will be closed for four days (August 15 to 18) owing to "demand scenario".

Hero MotoCorp indicated it is undergoing a stressful period as it said: "While this has been part of the annual holiday calendar on account of Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan and the weekend, it also partly reflects the prevailing market demand scenario."

The auto sector is one of the worst-hit sectors in India due to the lack of consumption. The sectors have seen a massive loss of jobs in just the last few quarters.

Moreover, industry data recently showed that sales across all segments have declined for 9 consecutive months, creating recession like the scenario in the sector.

Hero MotoCorp is not the first automaker to shut manufacturing. Earlier Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and few others made such announcements.

The company further said that production planning is a matter of advance monitoring of the market dynamics and prudent demand forecasting.

"This helps us to plan our production well in advance, thereby enabling us to stay flexible both in terms of volumes and production schedules, " the company said in a regulatory filing.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram