Hero MotoCorp Surpasses Milestone of 100 Million Sales, World's Largest Two-Wheeler Maker

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has surpassed the significant milestone of 100 Million (10 Crores) units in cumulative production. The 100 millionth bike, the Xtreme 160R, was rolled-out of the Company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar, in the northern Indian hill state of Uttarakhand. This is also the 20th consecutive year that Hero MotoCorp has retained the coveted title of the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers.

Hero MotoCorp sold the last 50 million units in a span of just seven years, again a fastest in the world. To mark the occasion, Hero MotoCorp has also introduced six celebration edition models including Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 that will go on sale from February 2021.

As part of the next five-year plan, Hero MotoCorp will introduce over 10 products including variants, refreshes and upgrades every year.

Here's the road to 100 Million sales

• 1994 – First Million

• 2001 – Five Million

• 2004 – 10 Million

• 2008 – 25 Million

• 2013 – 50 Million

• 2017 – 75 Million

• 2021 – 100 Million

“This significant landmark is also an affirmation of the inherent capabilities in India and Hero’s Brand appeal. We have been making in India, for the world – and this milestone is an acknowledgment of the customers’ preference for Hero across geographies, demographics and generations.

“We are going to continue to ride our growth journey. In keeping with our Vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’ we will be launching a host of new motorcycles & scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint. We will also continue to invest in R&D and focus on new mobility solutions,” said Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp.