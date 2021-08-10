Hero MotoCorp Teases Upcoming Electric Scooter at 10-Year Anniversary Celebrations

The emerging EV market in India is slowly gaining momentum and with several products' launch in the pipeline, the segment is promising to grow. From cars to two-wheelers, we could expect a series of launches in the next few months. Now, Hero MotoCorp has teased its upcoming electric scooter during the 10-year-anniversary celebration of the company. Dr Pawan Munjal, chairman, MD and CEO, Hero MotoCorp gave a glimpse of the scooter at the live-streamed event. While he did not give any details about the specification and launch of the vehicle, he promised that the launch will happen very soon.

The side profile of the MotoCorp's electric scooter unveiled at the event suggested that the vehicle is likely to get a bigger 12-inch front wheel along with a smaller, maybe a 10-inch wheel at the back. The wheel comes with a five-spoke alloy setup. While the front of the scooter featured a telescopic fork, the rear appeared to have a mono-shock absorber. The focus of the company appears to be on making the vehicle functional rather than giving it a futuristic style design. The front end gets a sloping apron and a flyscreen. The seats sport a split design with a small grab-rail at the back.

Hero MotoCorp has been working aggressively on the development of its electric lineup and will be introducing a range of products in the market. Earlier in April this year, the company had announced partnership with the Taiwanese company, Gogoro for bringing their battery swapping technology to India. There were speculations that the electric scooter range from Hero can be built on Gogoro's electric scooter platforms, however, the scooter showcased at the event was unlike anything like Gogoro EV.

While Hero MotoCorp is yet to make a formal entry in the segment, its brand value and reputation earned in the conventional two-wheeler market is surely going to give an edge over other players.

