Hero MotoCorp to Launch All-Electric Vida Scooter in India: Watch LIVE Here

Hero MotoCorp will finally launch its keenly-awaited electric scooter Vida today in the Indian market. Reported to be introduced in two variants namely Vida V1 Pro and Vida V1 Plus, it will directly rival Ola S1, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450X in India. Hero Vida electric scooter will apparently feature battery swapping while being manufactured at Hero’s Chitoor factory in Andhra Pradesh.

You can watch the launch by Hero, LIVE, here

Though details regarding the design and features of the scooter are not known yet, but it has been learnt that it will get 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels. The suspension duties, in all likelihood, will be carried out by telescopic forks upfront and swingarm unit at the rear. Hero Vida is expected to come with a removable battery pack option and in this regard, Hero has joined hands with Taiwan-based firm Gogoro whose expertise lies in setting up battery swapping infrastructure.

Hero Vida electric scooter was originally scheduled for a July 1 launch in India but the company had to postpone it for a few months due to the global shortage of semi-conductor chips. Hero MotoCorp aims to ensure that there is no gap between demand and supply, resulting in timely deliveries to the buyers who have booked the scooter. Recently, several electric automakers like Ola and TVS have faced the ire of customers for delaying the deliveries by several months.

