Hero MotoCorp to Withdraw From 2020 Dakar Rally After Death of Rider Paulo Goncalves
After receiving an alert at 10:08 am SAST, the organisers dispatched a medical helicopter that reached the spot at 10:16 am to find the rider unconscious after going into a cardiac arrest.
Paulo Goncalves. (Image source: Twitter/Dakar)
Rally veteran Paulo Goncalves who raced alongside Hero MotoCorp succumbed to injuries after an accident during Stage 7 of the 2020 Dakar Rally. The 40-year-old Portuguese suffered a crash 276km into yesterday’s stage. After receiving an alert at 10:08 am SAST, the organisers dispatched a medical helicopter that reached the spot at 10:16 am to find the rider unconscious after going into a cardiac arrest. He was then flown to Layla Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Following the accident, Hero MotoCorp issued an official statement which read – ““The entire Hero MotoSports Team is in deep mourning after the tragic demise of our rider Paulo Goncalves on Sunday. With immense respect for our departed teammate, Hero MotoSports will not continue its participation at the Dakar Rally 2020. The other riders, along with the team management and support staff, will join the grieving family of Paulo.”
Through the course of his career, Goncalves has bagged 23 titles in various motocross, supercross and endure championships across the world. This year’s season marked the rider’s 13th time and the first time competing for an Indian rally team. He had made his debut at the Dakar Rally in 2006 and has finished in top 0 four times, even finishing as a runner-up in 2015.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 06 January , 2020 2020 Yamaha Fascino 125, Ray ZR 125 Fi, YZF-R15 V3.0 & MT-15 BS-VI First Look: Watch Video
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anne Hathaway Has Secretly Delivered Her Second Baby, See Pics
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Offers 200Mbps Speeds With 1.5TB FUP
- Ex-Bengaluru FC Manager Albert Roca Appointed as Coach of Hyderabad FC
- Pullela Gopichand Reveals Story Behind Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu's Bitter Rivalry
- Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting to Lead Legends Teams in Charity Game for Bushfire Relief