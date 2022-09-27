Hero MotoCorp Vida Electric Scooter India Launch on October 7, Details Here

Hero MotoCorp is all set to enter the electric scooter segment in the Indian market with its all-new offering Vida on October 7, 2022. Hero Vida electric scooter will rival the likes of Ola S1, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450X. The company has also released the first teaser of the upcoming electric scooter.

Hero Vida electric scooter was originally scheduled for a July 1 launch in India but the company had to postpone it for a few months due to the global shortage of semi-conductor chips. Hero MotoCorp aims to ensure that there is no gap between demand and supply, resulting in timely deliveries to the buyers who have booked the scooter. Recently, several electric automakers like Ola and TVS have faced the ire of customers for delaying the deliveries by several months.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp had earlier said that customers are the brand’s top most priority and hence it will launch the Vida electric scooter around the festive season instead of July 1. It will be locally manufactured at Hero’s Chitoor factory in Andhra Pradesh. The home-grown automaker is investing heavily in the development of EVs and the Vida e-scooter is the first one among the many other electric products that Hero has lined-up for the Indian market in future.

Though details regarding the design and features of the scooter are not known yet, but it has been learnt that it will get 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels. The suspension duties, in all likelihood, will be carried out by telescopic forks upfront and swingarm unit at the rear. Hero Vida is expected to come with a removable battery pack option and in this regard, Hero has joined hands with Taiwan-based firm Gogoro whose expertise lies in setting up battery swapping infrastructure.

