Hero Passion Pro and XPro Launched in India at Rs 53,189

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Passion Pro and XPro in India at a price tag of Rs 53,189 and Rs 54,189 respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).Commenting on the new launches, Ashok Bhasin, Head – Sales & Customer Care, Hero MotoCorp said, "Hero MotoCorp is the clear market leader with over 50% market share in the domestic motorcycle market in India, and also leads the 100-110cc segment with over 75% market share. Passion is the second largest selling motorcycle brand in the country, behind Hero's Splendor brand. The Passion 100cc has been currently growing at around 20%. We are confident that the launch of these two new generation Passion 110cc motorcycles will further consolidate our leadership in the domestic motorcycle market.”The New Passion Pro is claimed to be designed for the youth. It is powered by a BS-IV compliant 110cc TOD (Torque on Demand) engine, producing a maximum power output of 9.4 PS @ 7500 rpm and maximum torque of 9.0 Nm @ 5500 rpm. This represents 12% more power and torque than its previous generation.The bike, which goes from 0-60 km/h in 7.45 seconds, also features Hero’s i3S (Idle-Stop-Start System), making it more efficient.The restyled motorcycle comes packed with a host of style elements including the new fuel tank with flush type cap, and a modern signature rear tail lamp.In addition, the motorcycle offers safety and utility features like the digital-analogue meter with digital fuel gauge, trip meter, all-time headlamp on (AHO) and side stand indicator.It will be available in five metallic colour schemes – Sports red, Black monotone, Force silver metallic, Heavy grey metallic and Frost blue metallic. The motorcycle is available in both Drum and Disc variants.The New Passion XPro is a sharper version of the Passion Pro. The motorcycle comes with a sharper fuel tank with flush fuel lid, tank shrouds, real cowl, dual-tone mirrors, LED tail lamp and digital-analogue meter with digital Fuel Gauge and AHO.The motorcycle comes with a BS-IV compliant 110cc (Torque on Demand) engine, producing a maximum power output of 9.4 PS @ 7500 rpm and maximum torque of 9.0 Nm @ 5500 rpm. The bike, which goes from 0-60 km/h in 7.45 seconds, also features Hero’s i3S system.The motorcycle will be available in five dual-tone colour palettes – Sports red with black, Black with sports red, Black with techno blue, Black with heavy grey and Force silver with black. The motorcycle is available in both Drum and Disc variants.