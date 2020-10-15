Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Variant Launched in India at Rs 60,950 Ahead of Upcoming Festive Season

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Pleasure+ Platinum scooter in India at a price tag of Rs 60,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Pleasure+ Platinum variant adds new aesthetics with chrome elements. The new Pleasure+ Platinum comes right after the launch of the Maestro Edge 125 Stealth edition.

Naveen Chauhan, Head – Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The iconic Pleasure brand enjoys a strong connect with the customers. The new Pleasure+ Platinum with its enhanced design elements is surely going to strengthen our scooter portfolio and provide a perfect combination of riding comfort with style.”

The Pleasure+ Platinum is available in a new Matte Black colour scheme which is combined with brown inner panels. The chrome finish has been given on the mirrors, exhaust, handlebar ends and there is a uniquely styled design element on the front fender too.

On the features front, the Hero Pleasure+ Platinum comes with low fuel indicator, a backrest for rear passengers, a dual-tone seat with Platinum hot stamping, white rim tape and premium 3D Logo badging.

Also Watch:

The Hero Pleasure+ Platinum continues to be powered by a 110cc BS-VI compliant engine that gets fuel injection and makes 8 BHP at 7000 RPM and 8.7 NM of torque at 5500 RPM. The company claims that the Pleasure+ Platinum gives 10% higher fuel efficiency and up to 10% faster acceleration.