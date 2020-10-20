Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Variant Launched at Rs 64,470; Gets New Graphics and Themes

Indian automaker Hero MotoCorp has been rolling out new two-wheeler editions left, right and centre currently, and the latest one to come out of their garage is the Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent variant which has been launched at Rs 64,470 (ex-showroom, Delhi). As part of this, customers who are purchasing the Black and Accent edition of the Hero Splendor+ can choose one out of three graphic designs for their motorcycle, which will be selected and applied at the time of purchase.

The motorcycle will go on sale across all Hero MotoCorp dealerships in India. As for the changes, customers can choose from three design themes – Beetle Red, Firefly Golden and Bumble Bee Yellow.

The Splendor+ Black and Accent edition gets an ‘all-black’ avatar with the engine and chain cover being finished in black.

These graphic themes will cost an additional Rs 899. If you were to buy the motorcycle with the complete kit, which includes graphics, 3D Hero Logo and Rim Tape, then it will cost an additional Rs 1,399. Customers can also choose to have the motorcycle without body graphics as well.

Also Watch:

The unique concept is the result of the company’s ‘Hero CoLabs’ contest. As part of the contest, participants from across the country created graphic design themes for the Splendor+ motorcycle. Out of the thousands of entries, the top 3 designs have been put into production.