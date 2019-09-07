Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hero Splendor iSmart 110 in BS-VI Compliant Guise Begins Reaching Dealerships

Industry sources said the model is likely to be competitively positioned and priced at only around 12-15 per cent higher than the current Splendor iSmart.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 1:06 PM IST
Hero Splendor iSmart 110 in BS-VI Compliant Guise Begins Reaching Dealerships
Hero Splendor iSmart 110 (Source: Hero MotoCorp)
Loading...

Hero MotoCorp has started dispatching the first batch of BS-VI compliant Splendor iSmart 110 motorcycles to its dealers for product familiarisation and training purposes, according to sources. The motorcycle is likely to be commercially launched soon, a source said. The dispatches were made earlier this week, and the bikes are expected to reach some of the dealerships in a day or two.

"The company has already dispatched an initial lot of the BS-VI ready Splendor iSmart 110 motorcycles to its dealers across the country in preparation for its upcoming market introduction. The objective is to impart training on the new vehicle to the staff at its dealerships and make them familiar with the new product," the source added. When contacted, a Hero MotoCorp spokesperson said: We do not want to comment on market speculations. As we have stated earlier, our preparation towards migration to BS-VI is well on track and we will bring our range of BS-VI motorcycles and scooters well before the stipulated timeline. We will make the announcements on specific launch dates at an appropriate time.

Industry sources said the model is likely to be competitively positioned and priced at only around 12-15 per cent higher than the current Splendor iSmart. In June 2019, Hero MotoCorp became the first two-wheeler manufacturer in the country to receive the BS-VI certification from the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT). The company, India's largest two-wheeler maker, had received the certification for its Splendor iSmart 110 motorcycle. The BS-VI compliant motorcycle has been designed and developed completely in-house, at the company's R&D hub, the Center of Innovation and Technology in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
