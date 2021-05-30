Hero Splendor Modified as a Modern Cafe Racer will Leave you Spellbound

Hero Splendor has been one of the bestselling motorcycles in Indian auto history because of its fuel efficiency.The bike was developed as a daily commuter with a focus on practicality over things like looks and high power. But these stereotypes associated with the original bike have been shattered by the pics of a modified Splendor, shared by an Instagram user. This new Café Racer avatar of Splendor has been created by Nikhil, who according to his bio runs a bike modification business in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. In the pictures, the modified Splendor looks completely different from its original design. In fact, it is nearly impossible to identify the original bike by just looking at the modified design. The only ‘original’ thing finding its place in this modification is the engine of the bike.

The new version uses a round yellow-tinted headlamp with an ‘X’ mark design sitting at the front. The mudguards have been removed and the old tyres have replaced with a set of wider block pattern ones. Adding flair to the design are the black fork gaiters. The silver colour fuel tank bears the “Custom Edition Cafe Racer” lettering and the seats of the original Splendor have been replaced with a new small saddle meant to accommodate only a single person.

The bike also gets an aftermarket handlebar resonating with the cafe racer design. The instrument cluster appears to be replaced with a smaller one dial design probable for just speed indication. The complete overhaul of the bike design is completed with an aftermarket free-flow exhaust. Since this customisation is primarily cosmetic and retains the original small engine of the Splendor, it would be only fair to not expect high power performance from the bike.

