Hero Splendor Plus: Price, Mileage, Features, Colours and More

Hero Splendor Plus: For nearly three decades since its launch in 1994, Hero Splendor has been one of the bestselling two-wheelers in the Indian market. The motorbike gained popularity among the buyers, thanks to its impressive mileage and low maintenance credentials. Splendor has gone through multiple transitions incorporating changes as per the need and demand of the buyer in the market. And with every new avatar, it has managed to maintain its firm grip on the Indian two-wheeler market. Currently, Hero is selling Splendor+ with a BS6 100CC engine with a starting price tag of Rs 68,590.

Engine

The 100cc single-cylinder OHC engine on Splendor + is tuned to deliver an output of 7.9 bhp at 8000 rpm and 8.05Nm peak torque at 6000 rpm. The bike comes with both electric and kick start and has an Advanced Programmed Fuel Injection fuel system

Price

Hero Splendor + is available in three options which include the starting Drum Self Cast model that comes with a price tag of Rs 68,590. The i3S version of Splendor + Drum Self Cast is available for Rs 69,790 and there’s another i3S Drum Self Cast Matt Shield Gold model coming at a price of Rs 70,790.

Mileage

The BS6 model of Splendor + has a fuel tank capacity of 9.8 litres and Hero claims that the bike can deliver a mileage of up to 70 km/litre. However, the real-life performance may vary depending on several factors like road, ride condition and others.

Features

The Hero Splendor + 2022 comes with features like engine cut off at fall, an instant pickup with a throttle position sensor and high-temperature control. The bike also gets a vehicle speed sensor to offer better pulling power and a mechanism to facilitate riding in altitude areas. Splendor+ i3S system for the engine checks unnecessary fuel consumption and the two also get an intake air temperature sensor to ensure an all-weather easy start. The two-wheeler uses telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers at the front and 5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers at the rear. The braking duties are performed by two 130 mm drum breaks, each at the front and back

Colours

The Splendor+ 2022 is available in a total of five colour options that include Matte Shield Gold, Black with Silver, Black with Purple, Black with Sports Red and Heavy Grey with Green

In terms of size, the Hero Splendor+ measure 2000mm in length, 720 mm in width, 1052 mm in height and has a ground clearance of 165 mm. The bike weighs 110 kg in the kick start variant and 112 kg for the electric start model.

