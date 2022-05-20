Hero Splendor+ XTEC Launched at Rs 72,900, Gets Bluetooth Connectivity and USB Port

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of the new edition of the iconic Hero Splendor, called – the Hero Splendor+ XTEC. The latest motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp has been priced at Rs 72,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and comes with a 5-year warranty as standard. Here is all you need to know about the Hero Splendor+ XTEC.

– Hero Splendor+ XTEC Highlights

The Hero Splendor+ XTEC comes with a segment-first Full Digital meter with Bluetooth connectivity. The full digital display offers practical and user-friendly functions, such as incoming and missed call alerts, new message alerts, two trip meters along with the RTMI (Real Time Mileage Indicator), and low fuel indicator. It also gets an integrated USB charging port.

– Hero Splendor+ XTEC Safety

The Hero Splendor+ XTEC features a side-stand visual indication and a ‘Side-stand Engine cut-off’ feature. The motorcycle also features a Bank-angle-sensor that cuts off the engine during a fall.

– Hero Splendor+ XTEC Design

The LED High-Intensity Position Lamp (HIPL) and new graphics lend the Hero Splendor+ XTEC a new look. The unconventional LED strip enhances the front-end design.

– Hero Splendor+ XTEC Colour

The Hero Splendor+ XTEC gets new colour schemes in Sparkling Beta Blue, Canvas Black, Tornado Grey and Pearl White.

– Hero Splendor+ XTEC Engine

The new Splendor+ XTEC comes with a 97.2cc BS-VI compliant engine producing a power output of 7.9 BHP at 7000 RPM and torque of 8.05 NM at 6000 rpm. The new Splendor+ XTEC comes with the i3S patented technology for better fuel efficiency.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.