Hero Super Splendor BS-VI Launched at Rs 67,300 in India

Super Splendor BS-VI. (Image source: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp has already stopped production of all BS-IV products and is now manufacturing only BS-VI products.

Hero MotoCorp has launched the iconic Super Splendor in its BS-VI version. The launch of Super Splendor BS-VI follows the company’s recent BS-VI launches at the Hero World 2020 – the new Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro BS-VI and Glamour BS-VI. Prior to this, the Company had already introduced a series of BS-VI two-wheelers - the Splendor iSmart, Splendor+, HF Deluxe, Pleasure+ 110, Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125.

The new Super Splendor BS-VI will be available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at the attractive prices* of Rs. 67,300 (Self-Drum Alloy wheel) and Rs. 70,800 (Self-Disc Alloy wheel). *(ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Super Splendor comes with an all-new 125cc BS-VI Compliant Programmed Fuel Injection engine with XSens Technology. It delivers 19% more power - 10.73 BHP @ 7500 RPM and an impressive torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM. The engine is mated to an all-new 5-Speed Gearbox offering a stress-free ride on the highways as well as in the city.

Underpinning the Super Splendor BS-VI is an all-new rigid diamond frame combined with an increased suspension travel (Front: +15mm; 14% increase, Rear: +7.5mm/10% increase), class-leading 180mm ground clearance (+30mm; 20% higher) and a longer seat (+45mm) guarantee a comfortable ride over any road condition, for the rider as well as the pillion.


For the first time, in the BS-VI guise, the Super Splendor is also available with 240mm front Disc brakes in addition to the Drum brake variant. Combined with a 130mm rear drum brake and CBS technology it provides a safer ride. The 90/90-18" Rear Tyre provides a confident grip, all-day comfort with real road presence.

