Hero Unveils the Xtreme 1.R Concept and Rally-Kit for Xpulse 200 at 2019 EICMA

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. presented a glimpse into the future of its premium motorcycle range at the EICMA 2019 in Milan. The company showcased the Xtreme 1.R concept at the EICMA this year, like it had showcased the XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T concepts in the 2017 and 2018 editions of the motor show respectively.

The Xtreme 1.R is inspired by the precision of an arrow - It boasts of an aggressive stance. Ensuring agile and responsive handling – the motorcycle carves out corners with pinpoint accuracy – be it on urban roads or while negotiating fast corners.

The Xtreme 1.R offers a sneak-peek at the next generation of the Xtreme brand. With a kerb weight of less than 140 kg, the bike comes with an LED headlamp and a signature LED tail-lamp. The new Rally-Kit for the XPulse 200 has been developed and tested at Hero MotoCorp's R&D hub – the Centre of Innovation & Technology (CIT) - in India. Developed by incorporating the expertise of Hero MotoSports Team Rally, which has proven its mettle in some of the leading rallies around the world, the XPulse 200 Rally kit.

The kit consists of fully adjustable, taller front and rear suspension, flatter seat for easy position change while off-roading, extended gear pedal to suit off-road boots, handlebar risers or greater manoeuvrability while riding standing up, extended side stand for the additional ground clearance, front sprocket 12T, rear sprocket 40T for greater grunt, and rally tyres for relentless traction.

The kit is ready-to-fit on the XPulse 200, which transforms the street-legal motorcycle into an all-out rally machine. This kitted version adds to the already-proven capabilities of the XPulse 200 and provides a new avenue to the growing off-road, motorsports enthusiasts around the world.

*Rally kit not homologated for road use.

Unveiling the Hero MotoCorp pavilion here, Malo Le Masson, Head of Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said “We are continuously innovating to enhance the customers’ riding experience. The Xtreme 1.R concept offers a glimpse into the future of Xtreme styling DNA, a concept packed with fun and bold styling. While the XPulse Rally-Kit is focused on youth across the Globe seeking the perfect machine to jump-start their rally racing potential.”

Displaying its latest lineup of motorcycles at EICMA, Hero MotoCorp’s pavilion showcased XPulse 200T, XPulse 200 Hunk 200R, Hunk 200S, Ignitor 125 and the Splendor iSmart.

Underlining its focus on a diverse product offering across segments, Hero MotoCorp also showcased its new range of scooters – Duet 125, Dash 125 and Pleasure+.

Three special signature editions of Hunk 200S, XPulse 200T and Dash 125 were also on display.

Developed for customers across the globe, the products exude youthful styling, premium features and superior technology. Compliant with the stringent Euro IV emission norms, these scooters and motorcycles meet the market demands in several geographies across the world.

