Hero Xpulse 200 4V Review: Further Perfecting the Recipe

The Xpulse 200 was a runaway success for Hero MotoCorp and for all the right reasons indeed. The motorcycle was equally appealing for someone who started out learning the basics of offroading as well as the person who is tired of his tedious office commutes filled with bad roads. But Hero recently upgraded the motorcycle and gave us this, the Xpulse 200 4V. So today we’ll be looking at how the changes have affected the riding experience and whether it is really worth your purchase.

Design

Now in terms of design, not a lot has changed except for a little bit of grooming that the Xpulse has gotten. There are new paint schemes on offer and I personally loved the white and blue one we have here today. Apart from that, the design’s elements and ethos remain the same, carrying forward that tall, rugged, ready to take on anything formula that definitely catches a lot of eyes in the real world.

The Package

Along with the new paint scheme, Hero has also changed the switchgear on the new Xpulse making it feel more premium. The motorcycle continues with the same instrument panel that comes with vital readings like gear position, indicator, speedometer, tachometer and an odo.

Riding Ergonomics

Now all of the cycle parts have been borrowed from the previous version which says that the riding position is largely the same. You get astride the motorcycle and you are invited with a wide and tall handlebar, a tall seat and neutral set footpegs. The riding triangle is comfortable and won’t break your back even during long city commutes. However, when you stand up the story is different as the footpegs are quite high and hence hugging the tank is a bit of an awkward affair.

However, it must be said that the seat is extremely comfortable and provides the right amount of support for the rider and pillion alike.

Engine

Now, this is where the major change has happened unlike the outgoing version which had two valves, this one has four. This means the intake and exhaust valves are now smaller and lighter helping it to move faster and letting the bike rev higher. Also since the components are smaller and lighter, it is more durable.

In the era of its predecessor, I would not have preferred as a highway workhorse. However, the new one can rev higher pushing its comfortable spot from double-digit speeds to triple-digits at around 107kmph. At this spot, there are minimal vibrations at the footpegs.

Speaking of transmissions, the new Xpulse has a short gear ratio with each stacked very close to the other. Hence, the bike climbs up the cogs quickly and manages to hold even low speeds at higher gears. Off the tarmac, we found the snatchy low-end throttle response of the motorcycle to be quite cumbersome. The constant clutch modulation leaves you with an aching wrist in no time.

Ride Comfort

Thanks to its big wheels and long suspension travel, the Xpulse is capable of swallowing even the worst potholes with ease. Additionally, due to its low kerb weight, the motorcycle feels confident while trailing off the tarmac.

Conclusion

Now I can just conclude by saying why fix it if it ain’t broke. But that is not the case here. What was already a charming motorcycle of off roading and city commutes is not a good highway machine as well. So all in all a really worthy purchase for every dime.

