Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T & Xtreme 200S Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 94,000

Hero XPulse 200. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Hero XPulse 200T. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Hero Xtreme 200S. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, has launched the much awaited XPulse 200, XPulse 200T and Xtreme 200S in India. Hero MotoCorp have priced the XPulse 200 at Rs 97,000, XPulse 200 FI at Rs 1.05 lakh, XPulse 200T at Rs 94,000 and Xtreme 200S at Rs 98,500 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Coming close on the heels of the Xtreme 200R that was launched in the second quarter of FY’19, Hero MotoCorp has now created a strong premium portfolio of four new motorcycles within just a few months. The Company will soon commence customer bookings of new X range of motorcycles, and the vehicles will be available for retail sale at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country in a few weeks.Dr. Markus Braunsperger, Chief Technology Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “These new motorcycles are the outcome of years of concerted and determined product development efforts at the Hero Centre of Innovation & Technology (CIT). Our 200cc line-up now comprises of four powerful, performance-oriented and contemporary motorcycles. Going forward, we will continue to focus on developing distinct products for higher-capacity segments as we move up the value chain.”Malo Le Masson, Head - Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “These three new bikes showcase our focused product portfolio approach for the premium segment. We have now successfully developed and appointed a horizontal strategy for our premium bikes. By developing a versatile 200cc platform, we can cater to various customer segments – for roads, no roads, cities, and highways. These products will further improve the brand image of Hero MotoCorp in India and across the globe. The era of an adventure and technology packed motorcycles from Hero has begun.”Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp said, “With our customer base spread across three continents – Asia, Africa and South and Central America – we at Hero MotoCorp are now riding into the next phase of our bold ‘premium’ journey with a range of new, technologically advanced and aesthetically appealing motorcycles. These premium motorcycles have been designed and developed by our engineers at the Hero Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT), thereby reiterating the rapid enhancement of our in-house Research and Development (R&D) capabilities in a short span of time since we commenced our solo journey.“With these motorcycles, we now have one of the youngest product portfolios on offer and I am sure, our new motorcycles will appeal to the youth around the world.“Over the next 12 months, the domestic two-wheeler industry in India will go through a tectonic shift with the implementation of new safety and emission norms. We are completely geared up for this transition and to lead the industry into the next growth phase in the world’s largest two-wheeler market as well as in our global markets.“The XPulse 200 is essentially an adventure motorcycle which will come in two variants - CV Carburetor and Fuel Injection - delivering 18.4 PS Power and 17.1 Nm Torque.The XPulse 200 gets an aluminium skid plate, 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel with dual purpose tyres, 220 mm ground clearance, upswept exhaust, mono shock with 10 Step adjustable Gas Charged rear Suspension (170 mm Wheel Travel) and Telescopic Front suspension (190 mm Stroke). Hero says that the upright riding stance and accessible seat height ensures comfort even in long journeys.The XPulse also gets technology features like the first-in-class ‘Turn-by-Turn Navigation’, LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, Gear Indicator, Trip meter and a service reminder.To top this off, the XPulse 200 also comes with full LED headlamps and tail lights, under-seat USB charger, protective windshields and luggage plate with bungee hooks. Single-channel ABS offers added control and safety in all conditions.The XPulse 200 FI variant is available in three colours, including Matte Green, Pearl Fadeless White and Matte Axis Grey, while the Carburetor variant comes in two colours – Sports Red and Black.The XPulse 200T, on the other hand, is a 'tourer' motorcycle that presents modern technology in retro styling. The XPulse 200T is powered by a 200cc CV Carburetor Engine that delivers 18.4 PS Power and 17.1 Nm Torque.The motorcycle offers a host of safety and convenience features such as single channel ABS, turn-by-turn navigation, LED headlamp and tail lamp, digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity, large pillion grip with tie points and luggage plate with rubber pads.Furthermore, the round LED headlamp, retro-styled fuel tank, wide handlebar, tinted windscreen and contemporary ribbed seat also add to the appeal.The XPulse 200T also offers a more accessible seat height of 795 mm.The XPulse 200T comes in four colour options, including Candy Blazing Red, Black, Matte Shield Gold and Matte Axis Grey.Adding more sporty appeal and a host of first-in-segment features to the Xtreme brand is the new Xtreme 200S.Derived from the Xtreme 200, the Xtreme 200S comes with an all-new aerodynamic fairing for a sporty stance and better wind protection on highways.The motorcycle brings Full LED Headlamp and tail light, Bluetooth connectivity, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, chiseled Rear Cowl design, anti-slip seats and full Digital LCD cluster that includes Gear indicator, Trip meter and service reminder.The Xtreme 200S is powered by a 200cc air-cooled engine that delivers 18.4 PS Power and 17.1 Nm Torque. The Xtreme 200S additionally comes with 7-step adjustable mono shock suspension that offers superior ride handling, 276 mm Front Disc with single channel ABS and 220 mm Rear disc Brakes system for added safety.Adding to the sporty appeal of the motorcycle are the exciting colours - Sports Red, Mapple Brown and Panther Black.