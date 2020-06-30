Hero Xtreme 160R Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 99,950

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 160 R in India. Prices for the motorcycle begins at Rs 99,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the single disc-brake variant and Rs Rs. 1,03,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the double-disc variant.







Unveiled at the Hero World 2020 event, which was hosted at the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in the northern Indian city of Jaipur in February this year, the Xtreme 160R is inspired by the bold 1.R concept showcased at the International automotive show EICMA in 2019.







The Xtreme 160R comes with a 160cc air-cooled BS-VI Compliant engine that is powered by the XSens technology and advanced Programmed-Fuel-Injection. The engine delivers an impressive power output of 15 BHP at 8500 RPM. Heero claims acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 4.7 seconds. The motorcycle tips the scale at 138.5kg.

It gets 37mm Telescopic Front Forks and a 7-step adjustable Rear Mono-shock Suspension setup. Braking duties are handled by a 276mm Front petal disc and 220mm Rear petal disc ensure.

A few of the notable features in the motorcycle comes in the form of a full LED headlamp with LED DRLs in front, to LED indicators with hazard switch and down to the rear H signature LED tail lamp. The inverted fully digital LCD display together with the first-in-segment side-stand engine cut off.

The motorcycle is available in two variants - Front Disc with Single Channel ABS and Double Disc (Front and Rear) with Single Channel ABS and three vibrant colour combinations of Pearl Silver White, Vibrant Blue, Sports Red.