Hero Xtreme 160R Road Test Review: A New Chapter of Being Different, and the Best

Here’s the thing about motorcycles made by Hero MotoCorp. You see, for the longest period of time they have been focusing on motorcycles meant for the mass market. Which means those motorcycles do a lot of things just good enough in order to be appealing to a lot of people. Now, no matter what you think about it, that formula works because Hero MotoCorp sells a lot of motorcycles. Now, however, they are trying a new approach. They are trying to make motorcycles that excel in one particular department which helps them get an identity for that product. The result of that approach is this – the Hero Xtreme 160R.

Right from the get-go, you can see that the Xtreme 160R looks unconventional. It looks sporty, compact, and modern and has an edgy design to it. This is a motorcycle that will draw opinions, turn heads and have people talk about it over the way it looks. For me, though, this design works because Hero MotoCorp has come with a motorcycle that will age very well. Which means that the Xtreme 160R will be a good-looking machine even after years from now.

The design of the Xtreme 160R will be a good one even after years from now. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

If we look closer, we will see that all the lighting on the motorcycle is LED and the design of the lights itself, be it at the front or the back is rather nice. It gives it an instantly recognizable look. The distinct look comes from the fact that the Xtreme 160R has a single piece of bodywork that goes around the tank, into the tank shrouds and swoops back towards the seat. Add to that the slim profile, a small headlamp unit, a short stubby exhaust and a relatively smaller tail section and the result is that you have a bike that looks sporty and proportionate.

Oh, and speaking of the instrument cluster, it is a negative display unit that is really small the first time you look at it, but it does give you all the information you need with good visibility. There is also a side-stand indicator and engine cut-off which is a good feature.

The digital instrument cluster is small, but has good visibility and is informative. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

So yes, they’ve got the design part right. It’s new, it is fresh but do you know what’s also new? All of what’s below the fuel tank. This is an all-new engine and it’s really good but not in a way that you might think of.

The reason for that is because, on paper, the specs aren’t really that exciting. The engine makes only 15 bhp of power and 14 Nm of torque and gets a 5-speed transmission. So, it’s clearly not the most powerful motorcycle in the segment. But what it is, is a very refined and smooth motorcycle to ride.

As we said, this is an all-new engine by Hero MotoCorp and what a job have they done. The power delivery is linear and smooth and the bike sounds good too. There are almost no vibrations whatsoever with only light vibrations that kick in at the footpegs post 7,500 RPM but that is something you won’t mind. And, the motorcycle can do 100 km/h all day long but the sweet spot lies in about 80-90 km/h and frankly, that’s more than enough that what you would need in everyday conditions.

The all-new engine is smooth and refined. (Photo: Nishat Hayat/News18.com)

So by now, you get the picture. Hero MotoCorp has put in a lot of effort in these individual departments, be it the design, be it the features or be it the engine. But what brings all of it together as a whole and make this motorcycle take a leap forward, both physically and metaphorically, is the fact that this motorcycle is really light. And when a motorcycle is light, well, that makes everything a lot better.

Weighing less than 140 Kg kerb, the Xtreme 160R is one of the lightest motorcycles in its segment and that changes the entire dynamic of the motorcycle. As the engine does not have so much weight to lug around, the motorcycle is quick to build acceleration through the stoplights or when you need to make that overtake, all while never feeling like it is being stressed. The chassis setup feels great and the motorcycle has great feedback coming to the rider.

The Hero Xtreme 160R has a brilliant ride experience. (Photo: Nishat Hayat/News18.com)

What adds to the riding experience is the fact that wheels are really light too which means you get quick changes in direction adding to that sporty nature. And since it is light, the brakes feel great too. They have good bite and are effective but the lever feel of both the brake as well as the clutch is something that could have been better as there’s not a lot of feedback there and it feels heavy.

And yes, if you are wondering, the Xtreme gets ABS but it is a single-channel unit.

The Hero Xtreme 160R gets a single-channel ABS. (Photo: Nishat Hayat/News18.com)

Lastly, the wide tyres provide good grip and the suspension offers a very plush ride. I was really impressed with how the motorcycle coped up with bad roads, offered a planted ride at highway speeds and even let you enjoy some corners. It’s a really fun motorcycle to have and is right there as one of the best in the segment.

And with that it is time to sum up my experience of the Xtreme 160R and to be honest, it’s really not that difficult. This motorcycle is simply that good. It’s got a lot of features, yes, it’s not perfect, and it’s priced competitively, but let’s be honest, if you’re looking motorcycle in this segment and you’re spending this kind of money, you want to have a fun experience. And on that front, the Xtreme 160R scores full marks. So if you’re looking for a new 160, well, we highly recommend that you check this one out.