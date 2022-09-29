Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition Launched in India at Rs 1.30 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition at a sticker price of Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the Indian market. Introduced in the mysterious matte black shade, it gets “Hero Connect” with multiple connectivity features as standard.

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition flaunts red accents on the telescopic fork, frame, and pillion grip. It also boasts of a new belly shroud along with the knuckle guards. Speaking of Hero Connect app, it comes with five alerts for the rider in the form of Geo-fencing alert, Speed alert, Topple alert, Tow away alert and Unplug Alert.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Vida Electric Scooter India Launch on October 7, Details Here

Commenting on the launch, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth edition received a tremendous response from customers, enthusiasts, and experts alike. It instantly became the motorcycle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from the rest of the crowd. This new edition is both Stealth and Smart, with a black livery signed by red accents, for the passionate riders, and our Cloud connected system Connect 1.0, for the tech-savvy consumers. Stealth and smart, this is the Hero Xtreme Stealth 2.0.”

Mechanically, Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition is equipped with a 163cc air-cooled BS-VI compliant petrol engine which develops top power of 15 bhp at 6,500 rpm. The engine features XSens technology and advanced Programmed-Fuel-Injection which propels the motorcycle to do a 0-60 kmph sprint in merely 4.7 seconds.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp said, “The Xtreme 160R has been a trailblazer and continues to be in great demand. We are delighted to launch the enriched profile of Xtreme 160R Stealth in 2.0 edition. The new Xtreme is a perfect combination of style, safety, connectivity, and comfort. We are confident that the motorcycle will uphold its legacy of delivering class-leading technology to enhance performance motorcycling and further strengthen our journey toward premiumization. The new addition to our premium offering will surely make the festive season more joyous.”

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here