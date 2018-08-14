Hero Xtreme 200R Launched in India for Rs 89,990

Hero Motocorp has finally launched its much awaited Xtreme 200R in India for Rs 89,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Earlier, the bike was available in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and West Bengal for Rs 88,000 (ex-showroom). Designed and developed by Hero MotoCorp’s in-house R&D team, based at the Hero Centre of Innovation and Technology in Jaipur, Hero Xtreme 200R is aimed at strengthening Hero’s presence in the rapidly growing premium motorcycle segment.Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018, the new Xtreme 200R is powered by a BS-IV compliant 200cc engine. The air-cooled engine produces a maximum power output of 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm and maximum torque of 17.1 NM @ 6500 rpm. The bike races from 0-60 km/h in 4.6s seconds only and reaches a top speed of 114 km/h.The all-new Xtreme 200R comes with a lightweight yet stiff Frame which offers precise handling in tight corners and utmost stability at high speeds. The carefully tuned Ergonomic-riding triangle between the handlebar, seat and foot-pegs offers perfect balance of agility and comfort. The bike also gets sporty Headlight, eyebrow-shaped LED Pilot Lamps and LED Tail Lamp with guide lights, sporty digi-analogue information cluster and dual-tone graphics.In addition, the bike features a newly designed contoured seat for improved ergonomics and seating comfort for rider and pillion. The bike will be five dual-tone color schemes - Panther Black with cool Silver, Panther Black with Red, Sports Red, Charcoal Grey with Orange and Techno Blue.