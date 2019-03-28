English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hero Xtreme 200R Long Term Review: First Report
The Hero Xtreme 200R has joined our long term fleet and we'll be putting it through the paces over the next few months to find out just what Hero's offering the competitive 200cc segment can do.
Hero Xtreme 200R joins our long term fleet. (Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
Loading...
Hero MotoCorp has been making quite the splash in recent times and one of it's most eagerly awaited launches is just around the corner. The launch we're talking about is the Hero XPulse 200 & 200T. However, Hero MotoCorp had launched a 200cc bike last year as well. The bike we're referring to is the Xtreme 200R. Launched in August last year, the Xtreme 200R comes equipped with Hero's 199.6cc engine, which will also be used in the XPulse 200 but might just have a different state of tune. according to several media reports.
As far as 200cc bikes are concerned, the competition in India is pretty tough. The Xtreme 200R faces stiff competition from the Bajaj, KTM, and TVS. All of these brands have well-established models in this segment and Xtreme 200R is a fairly newer entrant. We're glad to report, however, that the Hero Xtreme 200R recently joined our long term fleet and we'll be putting it through its paces to find out more about the new kid on the block.
200R badging on the side. (Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
The Hero Xtreme 200R gets an air-cooled engine which produces a maximum power output of 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm and maximum torque of 17.1 NM @ 6500 rpm. Hero says that the bike can go from 0-60 km/h in 4.6s seconds only has a top speed of 114 km/h. Although we haven't tested the acceleration on the bike just yet, we have tested the top speed, and the bike performed very well in that department, even exceeding expectations in that department. The engine is tuned to a pack a strong mid-range punch.
Even at lower speeds, the bike feels very relaxed and there's a feeling of power on reserve when the need for an overtake or just simply the mood for speed arises. This we feel, is essential, since the bike will perform most of its duties in traffic conditions with the very occasional burst on the highway.
Hero Xtreme 200R has a unique look. (Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
As far as looks go, the Xtreme 200R will catch the eye of an enthusiast on the road. The 200R has a unique look with a butch stance thanks to those blacked out alloy wheels and the generous use of black plastics towards the lower side of the motorcycle. Like we've said before, looks and design are a subjective matter. But overall, the Hero Xtreme 200R does get a second glance wherever it goes. And for that, it does deserve credit.
So far, we've been impressed by the Xtreme 200R's looks and engine. We will be riding the Xtreme 200R for the next few months to find out how good it is for the daily commute between Gurgaon and Noida, which has a mixed bag of the highway, heavy traffic and certain bits of patchy roads. We will be bringing you our mid-report followed by the final report, so do remember to keep a tab on our forthcoming reports if you're eager to find out what the Xtreme 200R can do.
As far as 200cc bikes are concerned, the competition in India is pretty tough. The Xtreme 200R faces stiff competition from the Bajaj, KTM, and TVS. All of these brands have well-established models in this segment and Xtreme 200R is a fairly newer entrant. We're glad to report, however, that the Hero Xtreme 200R recently joined our long term fleet and we'll be putting it through its paces to find out more about the new kid on the block.
200R badging on the side. (Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
The Hero Xtreme 200R gets an air-cooled engine which produces a maximum power output of 18.4 PS @ 8000 rpm and maximum torque of 17.1 NM @ 6500 rpm. Hero says that the bike can go from 0-60 km/h in 4.6s seconds only has a top speed of 114 km/h. Although we haven't tested the acceleration on the bike just yet, we have tested the top speed, and the bike performed very well in that department, even exceeding expectations in that department. The engine is tuned to a pack a strong mid-range punch.
Even at lower speeds, the bike feels very relaxed and there's a feeling of power on reserve when the need for an overtake or just simply the mood for speed arises. This we feel, is essential, since the bike will perform most of its duties in traffic conditions with the very occasional burst on the highway.
Hero Xtreme 200R has a unique look. (Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
As far as looks go, the Xtreme 200R will catch the eye of an enthusiast on the road. The 200R has a unique look with a butch stance thanks to those blacked out alloy wheels and the generous use of black plastics towards the lower side of the motorcycle. Like we've said before, looks and design are a subjective matter. But overall, the Hero Xtreme 200R does get a second glance wherever it goes. And for that, it does deserve credit.
So far, we've been impressed by the Xtreme 200R's looks and engine. We will be riding the Xtreme 200R for the next few months to find out how good it is for the daily commute between Gurgaon and Noida, which has a mixed bag of the highway, heavy traffic and certain bits of patchy roads. We will be bringing you our mid-report followed by the final report, so do remember to keep a tab on our forthcoming reports if you're eager to find out what the Xtreme 200R can do.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BJP Supporters Dominate Ads on Facebook, And we Know Because of The Transparent Political Ads Policy
- Indian Accent Awarded Best Restaurant in India, Gaggan is Second Best in Asia
- 'Breaking Bad': Cult Show's Fictional Beer is Set to Become a Real Thing
- Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gave the Loudest Cheer to Her Dad at Feroz Shah Kotla
- Xiaomi Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 Review: This Can Run Circles Around More Expensive Shoes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results