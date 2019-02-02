English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

High Interest Cost Continues to Dampen Automobile Sales in India

High interest and fuel cost continued to dampen sales for some Indian automobile companies in January.

IANS

Updated:February 2, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
High Interest Cost Continues to Dampen Automobile Sales in India
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
High interest and fuel cost continued to dampen sales for some Indian automobile companies in January. Earlier, automobile major Maruti Suzuki India reported a marginal growth in its overall sales, including exports for January which inched up by 0.2 per cent to 151,721 units from 151,351 units sold in the year-ago period. In the domestic market, it sold 142,150 units last month, up by 1.1 per cent from 140,600 units sold in th corresponding month in 2018. However, the carmaker exported 9,571 units, registering a decline of 11 per cent from 10,751 units shipped out in the year-ago month.

Similarly, the Hyundai Motor India reported a slight rise in its domestic sales for last month. The sales rose 0.6 per cent for the month of January 2019. According to the company, the domestic sales rose to 45,803 units from 45,508 units sold during the corresponding period of 2018.

"January 2019 started on a cautious note however Hyundai Motor India registered all model growth on account of strong performance by "All New SANTRO, GRAND i10, ELITE i20, CRETA and Next-Gen VERNA," Vikas Jain- National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

"The government has announced many people oriented schemes with focus towards rural economy during Interim Budget 2019-20 and we expect this will give positive impetus to the customer sentiments and business environment."

Another auto major Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicles sales in the domestic market witnessed a drop of 8 per cent at 54,915 units in January as against 59,441 units sold over year-ago month.

On the other hand, automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 7 per cent rise in its overall sales to 55,722 vehicles in January as against 52,063 units sold in the year-ago month.

"There is buoyancy in rural growth, commodity costs are levelling, fuel prices are coming down and we see improvement in forex movement, which in turn will drive positive customer sentiment," company's Rajan Wadhera, President, (Automotive Sector ) Rajan Wadhera said.

Exports for January 2019 stood at 3,222 vehicles with a growth of 22 per cent.

"Story continues for PV's beginning of this new year with the demand remaining weak in comparison to YOY numbers," said Sridhar V, Partner, Grant Thornton India.

"However a silver lining is evident if one were to look at the sequential numbers which indicates relaxation of the conditions evident in December 2018 in the form of financing constraints, cost of finance and fuel price etc. The budget brings in hopes over the near term of a better performance."

In the two-wheeler segment -- Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India's domestic total sales in January 2019 stood at 422,177 units which includes domestic sale of 4,00,694 units and exports of 21,483 units.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram