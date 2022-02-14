Highway Projects Worth Rs 3.36 Lakh Crore Sanctioned in 3 Years Till FY21: Nitin Gadkari

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has sanctioned highway projects of about Rs 3,36,661 crore during the three years to 2020-21, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said that time for the completion of a project is generally kept two-three years from the date of the award.

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said some stretches or sections in about 100 National Highways are falling in or passing through forest areas declared as Wildlife Sanctuary/National Park or its Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ). According to the minister, in order to minimize the impact of highway development on wildlife, the MoRTH has issued instructions to implementing agencies to make all efforts to avoid any road alignment through National Parks or Wildlife Sanctuaries, even if it requires taking a longer route/bypass.

To another question, he said the total number of de-registered vehicles for 2021 by the Government of NCT of Delhi is 22,753. In compliance with orders of the NGT and the Supreme Court of India, de-registration of 10-year-old diesel vehicles is being carried out by the transport department of the Government of NCT, Delhi.

Explaining further, the minister said with regard to 15-year-old petrol vehicles, it is informed that a motor vehicle other than a transport vehicle shall not be deemed to be validly registered after the expiry of validity entered in the certificate of registration as per rule 52(3) of CMVR, 1989. A Certificate of Registration is valid for a period of 15 years, which is renewable, he added.

However, Gadkari said in NCT of Delhi, the registration/certificate of fitness of Motor vehicles after the age of 15 years is not renewed in compliance of orders of NGT and Supreme Court of India with regard to the prohibition on plying of diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old. The minister said the total quantum of user fee collection through FASTag on National Highways in 2021-22 (up to January 2022) was Rs 26,622.93 crore.

